You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter



The trailer of AK vs AK dropped on Monday, and the chaotic video shows Anurag Kashyap playing a director who kidnaps Sonam Kapoor, whose father is an actor desperately searching for the.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago Anil Kapoor, Deepika, Sunny Leone shine in film city



Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 5 days ago 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast ready for shoot



'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star cast was snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posed for the camera. Evergreen, Neetu Kapoor was also clicked at the location. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on November 13, 2020

Related news from verified sources Anil Kapoor issues clarification after the Indian Air Force raises objections to AK vs AK trailer The Indian Air Force (IAF) has raised objections to actor Anil Kapoor wearing the wrong uniform and using abusive language in his upcoming film, AK vs AK. The...

Mid-Day 11 hours ago