U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP’s attempt to undo Pennsylvania election results

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
U.S. Supreme Court rejects GOP’s attempt to undo Pennsylvania election resultsWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf already has certified Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump and the state’s 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden. In any case, Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania’s results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the...
 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned a request from Republican allies of President Donald Trump to decertify Pennsylvania's election results, foreclosing hopes that the justices would help deliver him a second term.

After years of indifference and denial under President Trump, experts expect Joe Biden to confront the dangers of domestic extremism

 Former federal security officials are urging President-elect Joe Biden to more seriously acknowledge the growing danger of domestic terrorism.
Turkey's Erdogan to discuss U.S. strains when Biden takes office

 Read full article 9 December 2020, 11:39 am·1-min read FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Moscow ANKARA (Reuters) -..
US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win [Video]

US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

Biden promises 100 million vaccinations in first 100 days [Video]

Biden promises 100 million vaccinations in first 100 days

Is It Time For Older Politicians In America To Step Aside? TR, JFK, Obama, Even Scientists, Say Yes

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling With the psychological collapse and bigoted, bone-chilling ravings of Donald Trump, and Joe Biden’s “senior..
Eye Opener: Documents suggest FDA will approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 Newly released documents suggest the FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, and doses could be shipped out by this weekend. Also, the Supreme Court has..
We’ve Reached ‘Safe Harbor’

 The Supreme Court shoots down a Republican challenge in Pennsylvania as states pass a critical deadline.
Even in Defeat, Trump Tightens Grip on State G.O.P. Lawmakers

 In Pennsylvania, the president’s false claims of a rigged vote may inflame the party base for years to come. One lawmaker said that refusing to back up his..
Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Pennsylvania result

 The court rejects a Republican bid to overturn Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania.
Supreme Court upholds Centre's notification to acquire land for Chennai-Salem expressway

 The 277.30 km highway had faced tough opposition from farmers and activists alleging loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.
Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting [Video]

Philadelphia police release bodycam video of fatal shooting

[NFA] Philadelphia officials on Wednesday urged calm as they released body camera footage from two police officers who shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man armed with a knife and described by relatives as suffering from a mental breakdown. Colette Luke has the latest.

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count [Video]

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor [Video]

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state.

New US Citizenship Test Is Longer and More Difficult [Video]

New US Citizenship Test Is Longer and More Difficult

The Trump administration rolled out the new test on Tuesday for those applying for citizenship after December 1st.

Trump supporters plan DC rally to 'demand transparency' before Electoral College vote

 As many as 5,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. just days before electors from each state arrive to cast their votes.
 
US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto [Video]

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

Donald Trump says he is hopeful of continuing as US president

 Washington: Days before the official certification of the November 3 US presidential elections in favour of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, President Donald..
In Farewell Speech, Udall Says Senate Has Become ‘Graveyard for Progress’

 Senator Tom Udall, a retiring New Mexico Democrat, used his parting speech as a call to kill the legislative filibuster, arguing that it had caused paralysis and..
As Trump Rails Against Loss, His Supporters Become More Threatening

 The president’s baseless claims of voting fraud have prompted outrage among his loyalists and led to behavior that Democrats and even some Republicans say has..
