Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 80 mn people displaced, a ‘bleak milestone’: UN

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Over 80 mn people displaced, a ‘bleak milestone’: UNDespite calls for ceasefires and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, violence and persecution have continued to force people from their homes, with record numbers now displaced, the UN said Wednesday. Ethiopian refugee grade four pupils who fled the Tigray conflict attend class at a makeshift classroom set by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 7, 2020. – The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic

Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic 00:39

 The Step Up star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the sunshine, and explained that while she "would have loved" to mark the occasion with a big party, she "cares deeply" about other people's lives.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

India slips a spot in UN's human development index, ranks at 131 now

 Human Development Index is the measure of a nation's health, education, and standards of living.
DNA

Global rich need to cut their carbon footprint 97%, UN says

 Preventing the worst effects of global warming requires dramatic reductions from the people that pollute the most.
CBS News
UN proposes two new envoys to tackle Libya, Middle East conflicts [Video]

UN proposes two new envoys to tackle Libya, Middle East conflicts

The role of the Middle East envoy will now be filled by a veteran Norwegian diplomat, Tor Wennesland.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: About 2.3 million children cut off from aid, UN says

 The UN urges access to the region where Ethiopian government forces have been battling local fighters.
BBC News
'Humans are putting too much pressure on the environment,' says new UN report's author [Video]

'Humans are putting too much pressure on the environment,' says new UN report's author

The UN Human Development Report 2020 points to potential multiple crises if leaders fail to act now.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:10Published

Norwegian Refugee Council Norwegian Refugee Council


Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Tigray crisis: How Ethiopian doctors fled militia attacks

 Ethiopian doctors tell the BBC about their efforts to treat wounded civilians during fighting last month.
BBC News

AP Top Stories December 16 P

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, December 16: Biden picks Buttiigieg for Transportation secretary; Florida nursing home residents get vaccine; Refugees from..
USATODAY.com
First foreign aid convoy reaches capital of Ethiopia's scarred Tigray [Video]

First foreign aid convoy reaches capital of Ethiopia's scarred Tigray

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:23Published

They risked all to cross the Red Sea. Now a cruel fate awaits in Yemen

 Saudi Arabia was Tigrit’s dream: a place where she could find work as a cleaner or maid, and send money back to her husband and young daughter in Ethiopia...
WorldNews

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray [Video]

First foreign aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray

Seven aid trucks deliver medicines, medical equipment and relief supplies to people in Tigrayan capital more than a month after fighting began.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published

First NGO aid convoy arrives in capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region

 ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The first non-governmental aid convoy since fighting erupted last month has arrived in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern region of..
WorldNews

El-Gadarif El-Gadarif City in Eastern Sudan States Coordinating Council, Sudan


Sudan Sudan country in northeastern Africa

Will conflict return to Sudan's Darfur region when peacekeepers leave?

 Concerns grow for people's safety in Sudan's war-torn Darfur as peacekeepers prepare to leave.
BBC News

US ends Sudan's listing as sponsor of terror

 Sudan has agreed to pay $335m to US victims of terror and has normalised relations with Israel.
BBC News
Ethiopian children attend school at refugee camp in Sudan [Video]

Ethiopian children attend school at refugee camp in Sudan

At a refugee camp in Sudan, children sing together in a classroom built from wood and straw.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. On Dec. 1, Florida reported an estimated 8,800 new cases of coronavirus. The new cases pushed the state over the 1 million..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
Parents of young kids say family has missed these milestone moments in person during the pandemic [Video]

Parents of young kids say family has missed these milestone moments in person during the pandemic

Four in five parents say their kids are going through milestone moments during quarantine and are heartbroken their loved ones can't be around for them, new research found.A study of 2,000 Americans..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine [Video]

When Will Americans Have Access To The COVID Vaccine

On Monday, Pfizer announced its vaccine candidate had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials. Business Insider said this marked a major milestone in the race for a vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

US takes Sudan off sponsors of terror blacklist

 (MENAFN - Jordan Times) KHARTOUM � The United States on Monday removed Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism blacklist and declared a "fundam...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •allAfrica.com

South Sudan's First Vice President calls for healing process

 (MENAFN)South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar has called for the curative and settlement process to start in order to put into practice the 2...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •VOA NewsUpworthy

East Africa: Sudanese-Egyptian Military Relations and Geopolitics - Implications for Powering the GERD

 [African Arguments] Egypt's deepening relations with Sudanese senior military will prolong talks over the GERD as Egypt attempts to leverage its geopolitical...
allAfrica.com