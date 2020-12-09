Global  
 

No-deal Brexit fears rise as Johnson heads for last supper in Brussels

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
No-deal Brexit fears rise as Johnson heads for last supper in BrusselsLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous no-trade deal Brexit in three weeks’ time. With...
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal 06:05

 The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done [Video]

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Prime Minister departs for PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister departs for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Startmer will not be in the Commons today, but will take part virtually, after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:27Published

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission


City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

Jacques Jordaens: Baroque masterpiece found in Brussels town hall

 The oldest known version of the Holy Family, hung in a town planning office, was thought a copy.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

AP Top Stories December 8 P

 Here's the latest for December 8th: COVID vaccinations begin in Britain; Nobel Prize ceremony held in London; Biden promises 100 million vaccines in 100 days;..
USATODAY.com
Nordic Spirit winter beer garden opens in heart of London [Video]

Nordic Spirit winter beer garden opens in heart of London

Nordic Spirit food and beer garden opens in Vauxhall for the Christmas season.As Winter Wonderland cannot open this year, hospitality venues in the capitaladapt to bring some festive cheer to customers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Sadiq Khan: 'I’ve been smiling all day' about the vaccine [Video]

Sadiq Khan: 'I’ve been smiling all day' about the vaccine

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to continue to follow the lockdown rules and to not become 'complacent' just because there's now a vaccine. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner [Video]

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published
Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks [Video]

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:34Published
UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published