No-deal Brexit fears rise as Johnson heads for last supper in Brussels

The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.
The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Startmer will not be in the Commons today, but will take part virtually, after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nordic Spirit food and beer garden opens in Vauxhall for the Christmas season.As Winter Wonderland cannot open this year, hospitality venues in the capitaladapt to bring some festive cheer to customers.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Londoners to continue to follow the lockdown rules and to not become 'complacent' just because there's now a vaccine. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week...
Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published