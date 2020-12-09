UN expert demands Assange's release, 10 years on
A UN rights expert on Tuesday urged Britain to release Julian Assange immediately following a decade of "arbitrary detention", insisting the WikiLeaks founder should await a decision on extradition to the United States outside prison. Protesters hold a sign to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the EU British Embassy in Brussels on December 07, 2020. John Thys / AFP The 49-year-old Australian was first arrested...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Julian Assange Australian editor, publisher, activist and founder of WikiLeaks
As The 2020 Election Ends, The Errors From 2016 - WikiLeaks, Afghanistan, Assange, And Hillary - Went UnlearnedArticle by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling On June 19, 2012, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange walked into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and claimed..
WorldNews
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
Climate change: Global 'elite' will need to slash high-carbon lifestylesThe world's wealthiest 1% account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%, according to the UN. Their emissions gap report finds..
WorldNews
Over 80 mn people displaced, a ‘bleak milestone’: UNDespite calls for ceasefires and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, violence and persecution have continued to force people from their homes, with record..
WorldNews
Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law died of COVID-19COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus. Haley tweeted Tuesday evening that..
WorldNews
Angelina Jolie's message for victims of domestic abuseActress Angelina Jolie has urged women to speak up against domestic abuse, and talk to someone to protect themselves from such abuse. She has also urged people..
WorldNews
WikiLeaks International non-profit organisation publishing secret information, news leaks, and classified media
Silencing dissent: WikiLeaks and the violation of human rightsWikiLeaks has raised fundamental questions about human rights and free speech both in Australia and around the world – and about Australia's place in the..
WorldNews
Ten Years Since WikiLeaks Published the US Diplomatic CablesToday is the tenth anniversary of “Cablegate” when WikiLeaks, leading a group of partner media organisations, began reporting on the contents of hundreds of..
WorldNews
Talk Wasn't Cheap For Fox News, Which Has Just Settled With Seth Rich's Parents
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
A good deal is still there to be done, says PM
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:13Published
Jacques Jordaens: Baroque masterpiece found in Brussels town hallThe oldest known version of the Holy Family, hung in a town planning office, was thought a copy.
BBC News
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:52Published
Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 06:05Published
Related news from verified sources