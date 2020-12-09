$17K CME gap-fill looms after Bitcoin price closes below key moving average
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
After spending the last few days trading in a tightening range, Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from its pennant structure and closed below the 20-day moving average ($18,600). Crypto market daily price chart. Source: Coin360 Since topping out at $19,888 a number of analysts cautioned that Bitcoin price was at risk of a strong pullback if it failed to either secure a daily close above $19,500 or at least hold $19,000 as support. BTC/USDT 4-hour...
After spending the last few days trading in a tightening range, Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from its pennant structure and closed below the 20-day moving average ($18,600). Crypto market daily price chart. Source: Coin360 Since topping out at $19,888 a number of analysts cautioned that Bitcoin price was at risk of a strong pullback if it failed to either secure a daily close above $19,500 or at least hold $19,000 as support. BTC/USDT 4-hour...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CME Group Financial futures and options company located in Chicago, Illinois, United States
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Months later, the great Twitter hack still boggles my mindIllustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge
One of the wildest stories of the year was the day some of the most-followed Twitter accounts on the..
The Verge
Ten Years Ago Satoshi Nakamoto Logged Off – The Final Message from Bitcoin’s InventorTen years ago today, the pseudonymous programmer (or programmers) Satoshi Nakamoto logged into the forum bitcointalk.org one last time, and left the Bitcoin..
WorldNews
Bitcoin price correction continues, dashing hopes of $20K in 2020Bitcoin (BTC) continues to be in correction mode with BTC price dropping below $17,600 on Dec. 11, the lowest level since November. Bitcoin in a downtrend on..
WorldNews
Americans Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Outlast the EuroA recent Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the Blockchain Capital reveals that more than one in every three Americans is likely to buy Bitcoin in the next five..
WorldNews
Cryptocurrency digital medium of exchange
Tether (cryptocurrency) US dollar linked cryptocurrency
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources