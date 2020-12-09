Global  
 

$17K CME gap-fill looms after Bitcoin price closes below key moving average

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
$17K CME gap-fill looms after Bitcoin price closes below key moving averageAfter spending the last few days trading in a tightening range, Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped from its pennant structure and closed below the 20-day moving average ($18,600). Crypto market daily price chart. Source: Coin360 Since topping out at $19,888 a number of analysts cautioned that Bitcoin price was at risk of a strong pullback if it failed to either secure a daily close above $19,500 or at least hold $19,000 as support. BTC/USDT 4-hour...
