$17K CME gap-fill looms after Bitcoin price closes below key moving average

Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge One of the wildest stories of the year was the day some of the most-followed Twitter accounts on the..

Ten years ago today, the pseudonymous programmer (or programmers) Satoshi Nakamoto logged into the forum bitcointalk.org one last time, and left the Bitcoin..

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to be in correction mode with BTC price dropping below $17,600 on Dec. 11, the lowest level since November. Bitcoin in a downtrend on..

A recent Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the Blockchain Capital reveals that more than one in every three Americans is likely to buy Bitcoin in the next five..

Could Bitcoin Hit $100K?



Crypto investor Anthony Pompliano said Bitcoin could surge to $100,000 by the end of 2021. On Wednesday, the co-founder Morgan Creek Digital told CNBC that bitcoin's demand is rapidly exceeding.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000



Bitcoin surged above $19,000 on Tuesday. The increase marks the first time in nearly three years, the cryptocurrency has come close to its 2017 record. According to Business Insider, the price of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago