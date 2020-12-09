Biden Defends Nomination of Recently Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for Defense Secretary
President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to nominate retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be his secretary of Defense, despite the law requiring nominees to have been out of the military for at least seven years.Austin "knows that the secretary of defense has a different set of responsibilities than a general officer and that the civil-military dynamic has been under great stress these past four years," Biden wrote in The Atlantic.If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon, breaking one of the more enduring glass ceilings in the U.S. government. WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to nominate...
