Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'My voice matters': Notre Dame's Niele Ivey, Duke's Kara Lawson use new roles to speak out

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Two of the most prominent women's basketball programs in the country hired their first Black head coaches in a time of major racial reckoning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Notre Dame University of Notre Dame Private Catholic university in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt [Video]

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt

Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 10:52Published

Niele Ivey American college basketball coach


Kara Lawson Kara Lawson American professional women's basketball player

You Might Like