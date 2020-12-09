'My voice matters': Notre Dame's Niele Ivey, Duke's Kara Lawson use new roles to speak out
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Two of the most prominent women's basketball programs in the country hired their first Black head coaches in a time of major racial reckoning.
Two of the most prominent women's basketball programs in the country hired their first Black head coaches in a time of major racial reckoning.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
University of Notre Dame Private Catholic university in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States
Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 10:52Published
Niele Ivey American college basketball coach
Kara Lawson American professional women's basketball player
You Might Like