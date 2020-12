Four charged over toppling of Edward Colston statue in June Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol in June, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

