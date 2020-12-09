Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Safe, effective and of good quality': Canada approves Pfizer's vaccine

Sky News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Canada has become the latest country to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine - describing it as "safe, effective and of good quality".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Pfizer releases details on clinical trials for COVID vaccine

Pfizer releases details on clinical trials for COVID vaccine 00:27

 The FDA released the world's first detailed analysis of the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine. The data shows Pfizer's vaccine is safe, and about 50% effective a week after the first dose.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being Vaccinated [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being Vaccinated

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine confers more than 50% protection against the virus within 10 days of receiving the first dose. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with BioNTech, said the vaccine was more..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe [Video]

FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe

FDA Says Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Is Safe. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published its initial findings concerning the vaccine in briefing documents on Tuesday. [The Pfizer vaccine shows]..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has good safety record and efficacy – study [Video]

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has good safety record and efficacy – study

Studies have found the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has a good safety record andefficacy, as phase three data was published. Scientists leading the study hopeit could help control the pandemic. Interim..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published