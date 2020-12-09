Bank of Canada keeps rate steady at 0.25%, maintains pledge of it staying low until 2023 Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The Bank of Canada opted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.25 per cent on Wednesday, noting that Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19 is proceeding in line with expectations. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Daily Dividend Report: RY,TTC,SUI,CPT,ADC



Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2021, to common shareholders of.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago Bank Of Canada Shortlists 8 Canadians For New $5 Bill



The Bank of Canada has whittled down 600 nominees to eight Canadians to be the new face of the $5 banknote. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 03:28 Published on November 10, 2020

