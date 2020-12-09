Global  
 

Bank of Canada keeps rate steady at 0.25%, maintains pledge of it staying low until 2023

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada opted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.25 per cent on Wednesday, noting that Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19 is proceeding in line with expectations.
