Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo wins election

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The incumbent Ghanaian president Akufo-Addo has held on to power following the release of official results. Tensions are rising in the normally peaceful country as his opponent calls foul play.
 Monday’s race for country’s top post expected to pit incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo against predecessor, John Mahama, for third time.

