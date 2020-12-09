Angelina Jolie shares powerful message for women fearing abuse during the holiday season
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Angelina Jolie offered advice for women fearing domestic abuse during the holiday season in a Harper's Bazaar U.K. interview.
Angelina Jolie offered advice for women fearing domestic abuse during the holiday season in a Harper's Bazaar U.K. interview.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Angelina Jolie American actress
Angelina Jolie's message for victims of domestic abuseActress Angelina Jolie has urged women to speak up against domestic abuse, and talk to someone to protect themselves from such abuse. She has also urged people..
WorldNews
Angelina Jolie to direct biopic about war photographer Don McCullin
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources