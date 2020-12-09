Global  
 

Angelina Jolie shares powerful message for women fearing abuse during the holiday season

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Angelina Jolie offered advice for women fearing domestic abuse during the holiday season in a Harper's Bazaar U.K. interview.
Angelina Jolie has announced that she will direct a new biopic called 'Unreasonable Behaviour' about the life of war photojournalist Don McCullin.

