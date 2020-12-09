COP26 head must be made full-time role to tackle global climate emergency - Rudd

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources All nations must declare a 'climate emergency'



The UN Secretary General has called on all countries to declare a climate emergency to halt climate change. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:00 Published 7 hours ago Declare states of 'climate emergency': U.N. chief to world leaders



World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 9 hours ago Bangladesh launches world's largest 'climate refugee' project



Project in Cox's Bazar to house a growing number of people forced to flee their homes by climate change and a failing economy. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52 Published 2 days ago