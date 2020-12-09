UK to drop US goods tariffs in bid for trade deal
The UK will drop tariffs against the US over subsidies for aerospace firms, in a bid to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.In November, the EU hit $4bn of US goods with tariffs of up to 25% in retaliation for illegal state aid given to planemaker Boeing. They will be suspended in the UK from 1 January - when the current post-Brexit transition period ends. "As an independent trading nation once again, we finally have the ability to shape these tariffs," International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said. "Ultimately, we...
