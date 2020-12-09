Global  
 

UK to drop US goods tariffs in bid for trade deal

WorldNews Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
UK to drop US goods tariffs in bid for trade dealThe UK will drop tariffs against the US over subsidies for aerospace firms, in a bid to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.In November, the EU hit $4bn of US goods with tariffs of up to 25% in retaliation for illegal state aid given to planemaker Boeing. They will be suspended in the UK from 1 January - when the current post-Brexit transition period ends. "As an independent trading nation once again, we finally have the ability to shape these tariffs," International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said. "Ultimately, we...
0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal 01:54

 Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market...

Boeing Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States

Boeing’s 737 Max is back in service

 Photo by Silvio Avila / AFP via Getty Images

Boeing’s troubled 737 Max made its first commercial flight since March 2019 today, marking the end of a..
The Verge
Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes [Video]

Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes

[NFA] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:28Published

Ryanair gives Boeing a boost, orders 75 Max jets

 Irish budget airline Ryanair is ordering more Boeing 737 Max jets just weeks before the plane returns to flying after two crashes that killed 346 people. Ryanair..
USATODAY.com

Boeing 737 Max takes 1st passenger flight in nearly 2 years

 Wednesday was a big day for American Airlines and Boeing, as it was the first time since March 2019 that passengers flew on a 737 Max. The jetliner had been..
CBS News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

'Strong possibility' of no Brexit trade deal, UK PM says

 Boris Johnson says negotiations with the EU will continue, but are "not yet there at all".
BBC News
EU summit: Meeting to focus on EU budget, Covid-19, Turkey, climate, Brexit [Video]

EU summit: Meeting to focus on EU budget, Covid-19, Turkey, climate, Brexit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:33Published
Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit [Video]

Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “deeply andincreasingly” concerned about the lack of clarity on arrangements after theBrexit transition period ends.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU [Video]

Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK. He made the comments after getting on a bike tomark new grants being given to community projects, encouraging Londoners towalk and cycle. He visited The Cut in Lambeth, where through-traffic has beenrestricted to people walking and cycling. Mr Khan hopes the initiative will"avoid a car-led recovery", making it easier for Londoners to avoid gettingbehind the wheel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Britons could be barred from EU entry on 1 January

 EU pandemic rules and Brexit may restrict travellers from entering the European Union.
BBC News

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing [Video]

EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing

EU heads of state and government observed a minute of silence in honour of late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing at Thursday's EU summit.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
EU summit: leaders weigh sanctions over Turkey's drilling work [Video]

EU summit: leaders weigh sanctions over Turkey's drilling work

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:36Published
'What planet are you on?': EU urged to do more over climate crisis [Video]

'What planet are you on?': EU urged to do more over climate crisis

Greenpeace argues the science, technology and money to tackle climate change already exists. What is missing, they say, is the political will to do so.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Liz Truss Liz Truss British Conservative politician

Brexit: Liz Truss signs free trade deal in Japan [Video]

Brexit: Liz Truss signs free trade deal in Japan

Liz Truss signs free trade deal with Japan's foreign minister ToshimitsuMotegi in Tokyo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

