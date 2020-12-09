Global  
 

Northern lights, known for glowing red and green colors, could be visible this week across northern US

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
See the aurora borealis, aka the northern lights, across the northern tier of the U.S. this week, from Maine to Montana to Washington this week.
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Learning with Lindsey: Northern Lights

Learning with Lindsey: Northern Lights 01:30

 Lindsey Anderson tells us about the Northern Lights!

