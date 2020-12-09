Hunter Biden's taxes under investigation by U.S. attorney's office in Delaware
" I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, Hunter Biden said in a statement.
Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden
Hunter Biden under investigation over his taxesThe US president-elect's son says he is confident that he will be cleared of wrongdoing.
