Hunter Biden's taxes under investigation by U.S. attorney's office in Delaware

AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep



Over the course of his campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump has frequently accused opponent Joe Biden of corruption. Despite lacking any evidence, Trump and his allies have focused on Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in Ukraine. According to Business Insider, ardent Trump supporters grew impatient enough with the impasse that they showed up at AG William Barr's home to demand action.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970