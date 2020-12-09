The namesake of Johns Hopkins University enslaved several. He was thought to be an abolitionist.
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Johns Hopkins helped funded the university and medical school bearing his name. He also owned people despite being known as an abolitionist
Johns Hopkins helped funded the university and medical school bearing his name. He also owned people despite being known as an abolitionist
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 68 million and U.S. has more than 15 million casesThe global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 68 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins...
WorldNews
FDA confirms Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness as U.S. cases top 15 millionU.S. coronavirus cases have surpassed 15 million as the country enters what many are calling a "dark" period. But help may soon be on the way as the FDA is set..
CBS News
Global Covid-19 cases top 67.5mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Dec 8 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 67.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.54 million, according to..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Police refuse to enforce California lockdowns as US case records tumbleThe United States notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running as the pandemic tightens its grip on the world's hardest-hit..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources