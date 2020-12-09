Global  
 

The namesake of Johns Hopkins University enslaved several. He was thought to be an abolitionist.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Johns Hopkins helped funded the university and medical school bearing his name. He also owned people despite being known as an abolitionist
Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 68 million and U.S. has more than 15 million cases

 The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 rose above 68 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins...
WorldNews

FDA confirms Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness as U.S. cases top 15 million

 U.S. coronavirus cases have surpassed 15 million as the country enters what many are calling a "dark" period. But help may soon be on the way as the FDA is set..
CBS News

Global Covid-19 cases top 67.5mn: Johns Hopkins

 Washington, Dec 8 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 67.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.54 million, according to..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Police refuse to enforce California lockdowns as US case records tumble

 The United States notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running as the pandemic tightens its grip on the world's hardest-hit..
New Zealand Herald

TIME Names Johns Hopkins' COVID Dashboard A Top Invention Of 2020 [Video]

TIME Names Johns Hopkins' COVID Dashboard A Top Invention Of 2020

TIME Magazine has named the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard a top invention of 2020. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
Johns Hopkins University Plans To Resume In-Person Learning For Spring Semester [Video]

Johns Hopkins University Plans To Resume In-Person Learning For Spring Semester

Starting in the spring, in-person learning is set to return to campus at Johns Hopkins University, a spokesperson said Monday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:14Published
Johns Hopkins, USF team up to research why people are hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Johns Hopkins, USF team up to research why people are hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the University of South Florida are launching a new project to figure out exactly why some people are so hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine and create..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:35Published