Second dose of COVID vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna is needed, but timing doesn't have to be exact, says government vaccine developer

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Getting both shots of COVID vaccine designed as two doses is important but timing doesn't have to be exact, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui says.
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: When Will The COVID Vaccine Be Available?

When Will The COVID Vaccine Be Available? 00:53

 The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors. Katie Johnston reports.

