Second dose of COVID vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna is needed, but timing doesn't have to be exact, says government vaccine developer

West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to welcome back audiences ahead of Christmas



Cast and crew of the West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie prepare toopen the doors to the public for the first time in nearly nine months. TheApollo Theatre has made efforts to become Covid-secure including; sociallydistanced seating at half capacity, click and collect drinks, paperlesstickets and testing of staff every two days. The Apollo is part of the Nimaxgroup which will this week be putting on 46 performances, across six theatreswith 13 different shows, welcoming 20,000 people through their doors onceagain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published now