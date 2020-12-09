Second dose of COVID vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna is needed, but timing doesn't have to be exact, says government vaccine developer
Getting both shots of COVID vaccine designed as two doses is important but timing doesn't have to be exact, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui says.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
U.K. warns against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those with severe allergiesEngland's National Health Service is urging people with a history of severe allergies that they should not get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine following two..
CBS News
How to slow the spread of COVID-19 amid dangerously rising casesRoughly 1 in every 22 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and U.S. is now reporting an average 200,000 Americans are testing positive for coronavirus..
CBS News
Alex Azar says he's sure FDA will ask Pfizer about U.K. vaccine allergic reactionsHealth and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is sure FDA experts will ask Pfizer about two allergic reactions that were reported from its COVID vaccine..
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus vaccine: Calls for calm after UK medics suffer allergic reactionsBritish health experts are attempting to quash public panic about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which is currently being rolled-out across the UK, following..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Dr. Fauci Says Black Woman Among Scientists Who Developed COVID VaccineDr. Anthony Fauci wants Black Americans skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccines to know a Black woman was at the forefront of creating one of them ... so fear not...
TMZ.com
Trump and Friends Got Coronavirus Care Many Others Couldn’tRudolph W. Giuliani became the latest in President Trump’s inner circle to boast about the treatment he received for Covid-19, as hospitals across the country..
NYTimes.com
World’s first antimicrobial face mask proven to reduce spread of Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
Hospitals near capacity as U.S. reports record COVID cases and deathsHospitals across the U.S. are running out of beds for patients as the coronavirus pandemic rages. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
CBS News
West End show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to welcome back audiences ahead of Christmas
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Moderna American biotechnology company
Biden vows 10 crore covid vaccinations in first 100 days of his administrationBritain on Tuesday became the first Western country to start mass coronavirus vaccinations, as Joe Biden pledged his administration would inoculate 100 million..
WorldNews
White House hosts summit on COVID vaccines without companies that produced shotsPresident Trump used Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine summit to push baseless conspiracies about his election loss that have repeatedly failed to hold up to..
CBS News
Preparation for a big COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underwayMedical personnel train for vaccine distribution in the UK. | Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In the US, COVID-19 vaccines are just..
The Verge
Doctors say COVID vaccine's side effects are normal, urge people not to avoid the shotsAhead of the anticipated distribution of the two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, medical experts are stressing the importance of getting the..
CBS News
Operation Warp Speed American public–private partnership designed to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development
Watch Live: Pentagon officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine distributionAs part of Operation Warp Speed, the Department of Defense will coordinate distributing COVID-19 vaccines.
CBS News
Trading COVID-19 vaccines. Regular deliveries. Tracking doses. What we know about Operation Warp Speed distribution process.Operation Warp Speed, the White House COVID-19 initiative, plans to only ship half of all vaccine available each week.
USATODAY.com
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Moncef Slaoui Moroccan-American-Belgian doctor and researcher
Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
12/6: Slaoui, Lightfoot, Linder, Gottlieb, KrebsThis week on "Face the Nation," new COVID-19 records are now being shattered on a daily basis as we face the worst six-week period yet of the coronavirus..
CBS News
Covid: US vaccine chief Slaoui sees 'light at end of the tunnel'Moncef Slaoui says life should get back to normal in spring as US approval of a vaccine edges closer.
BBC News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 6, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources