Aguero scores on return from injury as Man City beat Marseille

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance



Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes. But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970