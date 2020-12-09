Global  
 

Aguero scores on return from injury as Man City beat Marseille

BBC News Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Sergio Aguero scores on his return from injury as already-qualified Manchester City beat Marseille in their final Champions League group game.
