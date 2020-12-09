Global  
 

Canadians told to pay back CERB say eligibility requirements were unclear

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Some Canadians say they were shocked and alarmed to learn they may have to pay back thousands of dollars in pandemic benefits after receiving letters from the Canada Revenue Agency last week suggesting they may not have qualified for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in the first place.
