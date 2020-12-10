Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Humpback whale snapped during New York City harbour visit

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The giant marine mammal was pictured in front of the Statue of Liberty during a rare appearance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Humpback whale seen in Hudson River

Humpback whale seen in Hudson River 01:20

 A humpback whale was sighted swimming in the Hudson River.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Feds adn 48 states file antitrust suit to split up Facebook

 New York leads lawsuit accusing social media giant of illegally growing its dominance by gobbling up competitors.
CBS News

New York City mayor says people of privilege won't be allowed to "jump the line" for COVID-19 vaccine

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters people of privilege won't be allowed to "jump the line" ahead of those who have a greater need for a COVID-19..
CBS News

New York's Electoral College will meet in person, as Gov. Cuomo says his hands are tied.

 New York's Electoral College delegation is particularly high profile, including President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
USATODAY.com

Watch Live: Cuomo makes announcement at COVID-19 briefing

 He laid out more plans to make sure hospitals don't become overwhelmed and warned he may shut down indoor dining in New York City.
CBS News

Statue of Liberty Statue of Liberty Colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, NY, US