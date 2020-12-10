Global  
 

House Approves One-Week Funding Extension as Stimulus Talks Continue

NYTimes.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Congress moved to buy an additional week for a deal on pandemic aid and a broader agreement to fund the government, but there was little sign of progress on the stimulus plan.
