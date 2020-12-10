SA Premier says it 'makes no sense' for Mark McGowan to refuse to be in same room as him Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"The reality is that every other state's Premiers and Ministers have advice on SA's health and they will be at the meeting. I will leave it up to Mark McGowan to explain where he is getting his health advice from," SA Premier Steven Marshall said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

