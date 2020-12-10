Global  
 

Mohamed Salah creates new record for Liverpool in UEFA Champions League draw against Midtjylland

Thursday, 10 December 2020
Mohamed Salah scored his 22nd goal for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League as the reigning Premier League champions continued their good form.
