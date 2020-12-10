Global  
 

Researchers find new species of whale off the coast of Mexico

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Marine researchers searching for a rare type of whale off the coast of Mexico have instead discovered a new species. The crew were able to record the never before seen animal in its natural habitat.
 Researchers believe they have found a previously unknown species of beaked whale in waters off Mexico's western coast. If confirmed, the new species would mark a significant discovery among giant mammals. Libby Hogan reports.

