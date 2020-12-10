Researchers find new species of whale off the coast of Mexico
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Marine researchers searching for a rare type of whale off the coast of Mexico have instead discovered a new species. The crew were able to record the never before seen animal in its natural habitat.
