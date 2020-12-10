Global  
 

Trump not conceding, joins Supreme Court fight

VOA News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to carry on his fight to upend President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in last month’s nationwide election in a new Supreme Court case after the high court rejected an attempt to overturn Biden’s key win in the eastern battleground state of Pennsylvania. Plus, the significance of the FireEye hack. And a controversial movie debuts online.
News video: Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes

Trump Seeks To Have Supreme Court Invalidate Millions Of Votes 00:32

 President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block millions of votes from four battleground states. According to CNN, the four states predominantly voted for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump's request was made in a filing with the court. The lawsuit is being brought by Texas Attorney General Ken...

