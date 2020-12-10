Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Support of Canadians gives Michael Kovrig hope, says his wife, on 2nd anniversary of arrest

CBC.ca Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
As Michael Kovrig marks his second year confined to a Chinese prison, his wife says part of what helps him stay strong, despite his terrible plight, is the support of Canadians who continue wishing for his freedom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Your Honor S01E02

Your Honor S01E02 00:49

 Your Honor S01E02 Part Two- Next on Episode 2 Season 1 - promo trailer HD - On the anniversary of his wife’s death, Michael and Adam (Hunter Doohan) create an alibi for the day of the accident. A favor for Michael pulls his close friends Charlie (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) and Lee (Carmen Ejogo) into the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate 20th wedding anniversary [Video]

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Michael Douglas shared a gushing tribute to his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones as they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published