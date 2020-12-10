Knowing and wickedly hilarious, Mungo sought to puncture the ego of the mighty
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
He could summon endlessly fantastical anecdotes that illuminated decades of history. But it was Mungo MacCallum’s vast experience as a political journalist that most enthralled.
He could summon endlessly fantastical anecdotes that illuminated decades of history. But it was Mungo MacCallum’s vast experience as a political journalist that most enthralled.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources