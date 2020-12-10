Knowing and wickedly hilarious, Mungo sought to puncture the ego of the mighty Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

He could summon endlessly fantastical anecdotes that illuminated decades of history. But it was Mungo MacCallum’s vast experience as a political journalist that most enthralled. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Showoff sportsman gets schooled by women he was trying to impress



One man's ego took a hilarious beating in a park in Russia when he tried to show off his limited acrobatic skills to impress two women. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published on October 28, 2020

