'We love her so very much': Sister of missing woman Bridget Flack urges public to join search

The Age Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The sister of missing Melbourne woman Bridget Flack says the disappearance is "incredibly uncharacteristic" as she pleaded with members of the public to continue searching for the 28-year-old.
