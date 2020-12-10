'We love her so very much': Sister of missing woman Bridget Flack urges public to join search
The sister of missing Melbourne woman Bridget Flack says the disappearance is "incredibly uncharacteristic" as she pleaded with members of the public to continue searching for the 28-year-old.
