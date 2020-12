IRCTC: Govt plans to sell up to 20% stake via OFS; base price set at Rs 1367 per share Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The IRCTC share sale will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 10 and December 11. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like