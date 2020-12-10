Italy World Cup legend Rossi dies, aged 64

Northern Italy hit with severe flooding and snowfall



The North of Italy, in particular the regions of Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, has been hit by severe floods and snowfall over the weekend. Heavy rain has caused landslides and flooding in several parts of the country, while avalanche alerts were issued in various areas of the Dolomites. On Sunday, about 60 families were evacuated in the vicinity of Modena, in the Emilia-Romagna region, as the Panaro river burst its banks. Firefighters have carried out over 2,200 interventions for the past 48 hours in the Centre-North, especially in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Lombardy and Tuscany. Report by Bassaneseg.

