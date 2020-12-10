Global  
 

Italy World Cup legend Rossi dies, aged 64

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi, who finished top scorer at the tournament and got the opening goal in the final, has died aged 64.
Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 World Cup hero, dies aged 64

 The striker's hat-trick eliminated Brazil on the way to Italy's triumph in the competition in Spain.
BBC News

Discover Europe's wildest ski destinations outside of the Alps [Video]

Discover Europe's wildest ski destinations outside of the Alps

While the Alps in France, Switzerland, and Italy are world-famous for their snow sports, Europe abounds with wild and remote si destinations, where lift access isn't always an option,

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Coronavirus Italy: Man walks 450km after lockdown row with wife

 Italian media dub him "Forrest Gump", after a movie hero who ran across the US.
BBC News
Northern Italy hit with severe flooding and snowfall [Video]

Northern Italy hit with severe flooding and snowfall

The North of Italy, in particular the regions of Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, has been hit by severe floods and snowfall over the weekend. Heavy rain has caused landslides and flooding in several parts of the country, while avalanche alerts were issued in various areas of the Dolomites. On Sunday, about 60 families were evacuated in the vicinity of Modena, in the Emilia-Romagna region, as the Panaro river burst its banks. Firefighters have carried out over 2,200 interventions for the past 48 hours in the Centre-North, especially in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Lombardy and Tuscany. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

