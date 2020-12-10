Italy World Cup legend Rossi dies, aged 64
Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi, who finished top scorer at the tournament and got the opening goal in the final, has died aged 64.
Paolo Rossi Italian footballer
Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 World Cup hero, dies aged 64The striker's hat-trick eliminated Brazil on the way to Italy's triumph in the competition in Spain.
Italy Country in southern Europe
1982 FIFA World Cup 12th FIFA World Cup, hosted by Spain in 1982
