You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The New Local: Mediaocean’s Kane Aims To Automate Ad Sales



The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown momentum back toward local media planning and buying that had begun to look like a poor relation to national. So Mediaocean, whose software helps advertisers automate.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:13 Published 1 day ago Wild, Wild World: How Criminals Can Exploit The Coming Vaccine Tsunami



Interpol has warned that criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains related to COVID-19 vaccines. But that's not the only way bad guys might try to cash in on the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 1 day ago William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine



The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:11 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe A spokeswoman for BioNTech declined further comment. Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Jerusalem Post 12 hours ago