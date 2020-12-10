Deodarant ad in umpire's underarm - Cricket Australia's unique strategy in Big Bash League

Global  
 

Cricket Australia unveiled a unique advertising strategy for Big Bash League and it involves umpires, with the deal expected to give record revenue.
