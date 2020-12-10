Sunday deadline 'a point of finality' for Brexit trade talks unless EU moves - Raab
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told Sky News that Sunday will be a "point of finality" for Brexit trade talks if the EU does not "move substantially" in negotiations.
