Sunday deadline 'a point of finality' for Brexit trade talks unless EU moves - Raab

Sky News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told Sky News that Sunday will be a "point of finality" for Brexit trade talks if the EU does not "move substantially" in negotiations.
 Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

