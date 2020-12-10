Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 vaccine, US Women's Open tees off, Hanukkah begins: 5 things to know Thursday

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Judgment day arrives for Pfizer vaccine candidate, the U.S. Women's Open tees off and more news to start your Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hanukkah Hanukkah Jewish holiday

Is it Hanukkah or Chanukah? Why the Jewish holiday has multiple spellings

 The holiday Hanukkah begins on Dec. 10. Or does it start with a C? End with an A or H? Is there one K or are there two? Let's explain.
USATODAY.com

U.S. Women's Open U.S. Women's Open


Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer Applies for Trademark for New Catchphrase in Marketing COVID Vaccine

 Pfizer is in inevitable competition with the other drug companies that are developing COVID vaccines, and it's apparently trying to get a jump on its competitors..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine reaches final review for FDA authorization as US nears 290K deaths

 Another California region falls into state's stay-at-home order. Wyoming doctor resigns after pushing debunked conspiracy theory. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Watch: SBS World News live

 Tonight on SBS World News, Britain warns people with a history of anaphylaxis against getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, China hits back after Australia..
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them [Video]

Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them

The pick-up line is officially dead, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've been on a date revealed over half (55%) think one-liners should be forbidden with men 18% more likely..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Women say it takes this long to have 'the talk' about kids in a relationship [Video]

Women say it takes this long to have 'the talk' about kids in a relationship

Over six in 10 women planning to have a family said it's an absolute deal-breaker in the dating scene if their partner doesn't want kids, according to new research.The study asked 3,000 American women..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

A 20-year old boy names Emraan Hashmi as his father; actor reacts

 Emraan Hashmi was in for a surprise recently when he came across a news article that said that a 20-year old Bihar boy, studying at a college near Muzaffarpur,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Jordan- Daily News Bulletin

 (MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) The Jordan News Agency, Petra, starts its daily news bulletin from Amman for Thursday, December 10, 2020, correspon...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •SBS

News bulletin December 10: PM Modi to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building and other important events of the day

 With several important events lined up for today, Zee News brings to you all the important news that will take place today on Wednesday, December 10. 
Zee News