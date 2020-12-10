COVID-19 vaccine, US Women's Open tees off, Hanukkah begins: 5 things to know Thursday
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Judgment day arrives for Pfizer vaccine candidate, the U.S. Women's Open tees off and more news to start your Thursday.
Hanukkah Jewish holiday
Is it Hanukkah or Chanukah? Why the Jewish holiday has multiple spellingsThe holiday Hanukkah begins on Dec. 10. Or does it start with a C? End with an A or H? Is there one K or are there two? Let's explain.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Women's Open
Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation
Pfizer Applies for Trademark for New Catchphrase in Marketing COVID VaccinePfizer is in inevitable competition with the other drug companies that are developing COVID vaccines, and it's apparently trying to get a jump on its competitors..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus updates: Pfizer vaccine reaches final review for FDA authorization as US nears 290K deathsAnother California region falls into state's stay-at-home order. Wyoming doctor resigns after pushing debunked conspiracy theory. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Watch: SBS World News liveTonight on SBS World News, Britain warns people with a history of anaphylaxis against getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, China hits back after Australia..
SBS
