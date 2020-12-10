EU sets out plans in case Brexit trade talks fail

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before..
