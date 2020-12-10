Global  
 

EU sets out plans in case Brexit trade talks fail

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The EU publishes contingency plans in case of the collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK, including measures for air and road travel.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: ‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks 02:31

 Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 21 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks [Video]

Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells BBC Breakfast that "significantdifferences still remain" between the EU and the UK as both parties work in abid to agree a post-Brexit trade agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal [Video]

Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal

Analysts see a need for compromise on both sides.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:04Published

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

