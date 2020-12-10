Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers in opening game
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Hobart Hurricanes beat defending champions Sydney Sixers by 16 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash League.
