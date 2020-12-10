Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Gates Foundation adds $250M gift to fight COVID worldwide. Melinda Gates explains why.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
In a wide-ranging interview with USA TODAY, Melinda Gates talks about the goal of her new donation, global health, education and finding hope.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melinda Gates Melinda Gates American businesswoman and philanthropist


Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Private foundation founded by Bill and Melinda Gates


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Biden Lays out His Plan to Combat Coronavirus [Video]

Biden Lays out His Plan to Combat Coronavirus

On December 8th, President-elect Joe Biden detailed a three-point plan to combat COVID-19 within his first 100 days in office.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Another economic blow: a slowdown in US population growth worsened by COVID-19

 COVID-19 pandemic is worsening a slowdown in population growth that's delivering yet another blow to the economy
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 Surge Pushes Intensive Care Beds to Capacity Across US [Video]

COVID-19 Surge Pushes Intensive Care Beds to Capacity Across US

A ‘New York Times’ data analysis has revealed the increasingly dire state of COVID-19 in the United States.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Elderly anti-vaccine protester arrested outside Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation office in London [Video]

Elderly anti-vaccine protester arrested outside Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation office in London

An elderly anti-vaccine protester was arrested by multiple police officers outside the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation office in London on November 24.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Unearthing Secret to COVID-19 Successes In New Zealand And Taiwan – OpEd

Unearthing Secret to COVID-19 Successes In New Zealand And Taiwan – OpEd By Dr. Philip Dandolov With quite a few scientists and public health experts cautiously optimistic on the likelihood of the COVID-19 pandemic being largely...
Eurasia Review

With 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, total count nears 15 crore

 An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily for detection of COVID-19 has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is...
Mid-Day Also reported by •RTTNews

COVID vaccine clinical trials and crusader bias

 (Natural News) Participants in Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials can’t stop blabbing. The media is overflowing with testimonials...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Eurasia Review