The Gates Foundation adds $250M gift to fight COVID worldwide. Melinda Gates explains why.

By Dr. Philip Dandolov With quite a few scientists and public health experts cautiously optimistic on the likelihood of the COVID-19 pandemic being largely...

With 10 lakh COVID-19 tests per day, total count nears 15 crore An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily for detection of COVID-19 has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is...

Mid-Day 8 hours ago Also reported by • RTTNews

