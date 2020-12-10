Taylor Swift announces another surprise album: 'Evermore,' a 'sister record' to hit 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift donates to fan's local food bank after Christmas lights show Taylor Swift is continuing her festive charity drive by donating to a fan's local food bank after admiring her family's extravagant holiday decor, set to the sounds of the pop superstar's music.

With many Americans struggling to make ends meet during these unprecedented times, the star has sparked some joy in the lives of two mothers in need this holiday..

Taylor Swift Addresses Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumours



Taylor Swift has officially been named one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year. During a new interview, the singer opens up about her new album 'Folklore' and debunks the rumours that.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:56 Published 15 hours ago

Taylor Swift thanks Ohio fan for using her song in family Christmas lights display



A mega Taylor Swift fan from Northeast Ohio got a special surprise from the pop star this holiday season. Credit: WJW Duration: 02:09 Published 19 hours ago