NBC's Steve Kornacki thrilled with 'new beat': Analyzing NFL playoff scenarios instead of elections
NBC's Steve Kornacki wil break down the NFL playoff picture during "Football Night in America" and halftime of Sunday Night Football games.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NBC American television and radio network
‘The Office’ to stream exclusively on Peacock
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45Published
Pfizer: Not Sure Whether Vaccinated Can Still Spread COVID
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:25Published
Steve Kornacki American journalist
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL to invite vaccinated health care workers to Super BowlNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he wants to "honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during pandemic."
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: 'Explosive' surge in California; NFL to honor frontline health care workers; Twitter cracks down on misinformationTwo people are dying every hour in Los Angeles County, officials say. NFL to invite vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Former Baltimore Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro dies at the age of 28Former NFL running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died on Wednesday, the York-Poquoson (Va.) Sheriff's Office announced. He was 28 years old.
USATODAY.com
NFL plans to invite 'true American heroes' to Super Bowl to help encourage COVID-19 vaccinationsThe league and health officials also remain in talks about how to handle Super Bowl week festivities, which are to take place on the Tampa Riverwalk
USATODAY.com
NBC Sunday Night Football American television series
Football Night in America
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources