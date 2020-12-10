E.U. Reveals Some Contingency Plans in Case of a No-Deal Brexit
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The measures, which require British agreement, would cover air and road travel, freight and fishing for six months, to prevent immediate chaos should the transition period end without a trade pact.
