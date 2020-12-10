Global  
 

Can Pittsburgh bounce back in Buffalo? NFL week 14 predictions

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Put your knowledge to the test against NFL experts Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell and see if you can predict the week 14 scores.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 14 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 14 | FIRST THINGS FIRST 02:59

 Nick Wright breaks down his NFL Tiers entering Week 14. The New Orleans Saints continue to move up and the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers show some movement as well. Tune in to see where Nick places them.

