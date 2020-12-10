Global  
 

TV Host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Production on her popular programme, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, will be suspended until January.
Ellen DeGeneres says she's tested positive for COVID-19

 Popular daytime TV host Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19 but adds, "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now." CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19

 Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for coronavirus, but says, so far, she feels okay ... but she wants to give everyone she's been in close contact with a heads..
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

 The talk show host said that she is "feeling fine right now."
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19, says she's 'feeling fine right now'

 Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for the novel coronavirus but is "feeling fine right now," she announced Thursday.
