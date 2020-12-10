TV Host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19
Production on her popular programme, the Ellen DeGeneres Show, will be suspended until January.
Ellen DeGeneres American comedian, television host, actress, and producer
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
