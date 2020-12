You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gerrard expects 'fascinating' Europa League tie



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his players will have to work 'ever so hard' to beat Standard Liege in Thursday's Europa League clash. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35 Published on October 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rangers win group with 2-0 victory over Lech Poznan in Poland Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi score as Rangers beat Lech Poznan to win their group and secure a seeded place in Monday's Europa League draw.

BBC Sport 1 day ago



Better than Aribo: Rangers dynamo who took 50 touches defied his big critics vs Poznan - opinion Glasgow Rangers secured a top seed place in Monday's Europa League last 32 draw after Steven Gerrard's side beat Lech Poznan in Poland on Thursday night.

Football FanCast 13 hours ago