Israel, Morocco agree to normalize relations 'with minimal delay'

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Morocco will become the fourth Arab state to resume relations with Israel in the back-end of the Trump presidency — after the US granted a key concession on disputed territory. Israel's PM hailed a "joyous" development.
