5 bicyclists killed, 4 injured in Nevada highway crash involving box truck, official says

USATODAY.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
A box truck struck a group of bicyclists on a Nevada highway, an official says. Five bicyclists were killed and four others were injured.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: BREAKING: Deadly crash involving box truck, multiple bicycles closes U.S. 95 near Boulder City

BREAKING: Deadly crash involving box truck, multiple bicycles closes U.S. 95 near Boulder City 01:54

 Nevada Highway Patrol says a deadly crash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles has closed the U.S. 95 southbound at State Route 165/Nelson Road near Boulder City.

