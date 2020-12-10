Global  
 

Elementary, secondary schools in Windsor-Essex closing Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases

CBC.ca Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
All elementary and secondary schools in Windsor, Ont., and surrounding Essex County will close Monday due to the "rapid rise in COVID-19 cases."
