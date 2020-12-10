Elementary, secondary schools in Windsor-Essex closing Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
All elementary and secondary schools in Windsor, Ont., and surrounding Essex County will close Monday due to the "rapid rise in COVID-19 cases."
All elementary and secondary schools in Windsor, Ont., and surrounding Essex County will close Monday due to the "rapid rise in COVID-19 cases."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources