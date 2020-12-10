Elementary, secondary schools in Windsor-Essex closing Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases

NYC to shut down in-person learning after surge of COVID-19 cases



NYC to shut down in-person learning after surge of COVID-19 cases Credit: nypost Duration: 00:54 Published on November 18, 2020

WEB EXTRA: Broward Schools Superintendent On Rising COVID Cases



The rising number of COVID cases in South Florida is a concern to Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie but he said Monday “there’s no indication that the preponderance of.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 11:02 Published on November 16, 2020