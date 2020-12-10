Global  
 

University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials won't progress after false HIV positives

SBS Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The federal government has secured more than 30 million doses of alternative vaccines in the wake of the decision to scrap the University of Queensland and CSL trials.
