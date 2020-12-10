Global  
 

15 years after the Cronulla riots, Jad's Lebanese restaurant is now a local favourite

SBS Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Jad Nakhle runs a Lebanese restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla, where racially-motivated riots erupted in 2005. But 15 years on, he says it's a hub of multiculturalism.
